Atlanta swimmer wins first gold for U.S. at this year’s Paralympics

Members of the U.S delegation parade during the Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paralympics, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, on La Concorde plaza in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: AP

By staff and wire reports
1 hour ago

Reigning Paralympic champion and world record holder Gia Pergolini defended her women’s 100-meter backstroke S13 title Friday, claiming the first gold medal for the United States.

Competing in her second event in Paris, Pergolini, who is from Atlanta, opened her signature race fast and fought off fatigue over the final 15 meters to finish in a time of 1 minute, 04.93 seconds.

“Usually for my 100 back, I know I go out really fast and my mindset was you’re going to go out really fast anyway so just pace yourself,” she said. “I’ve done this so many times so it’s kind of second nature to me.”

She also brought home gold at the Tokyo games in the backstroke.

Her Team USA bio notes that 20-year-old played lacrosse, soccer and gymnastics while growing up, but swimming was her passion and she decided to concentrate on swimming when she was diagnosed with Stargardt’s disease, a retinal disorder that causes vision loss.

Pergolini shared on Instagram her two gold medal moments as a Paralympian.

ExploreOther Georgians also competing at Paralympics
ExploreTeam USA keeps Olympic training center open for Paralympians for the first time

