Atlanta named top 10 city for budget-friendly staycations

WalletHub analyst notes 'a staycation can save you a lot of money while being just as memorable'

48 minutes ago

As summer approaches and vacation plans take shape, many travelers are rethinking their strategies due to rising costs and economic uncertainties. Fortunately, Atlanta offers a budget-friendly alternative: the staycation.

According to a recent WalletHub analysis, Atlanta is the eighth best city for staycations. The financial website previously ranked the city the best affordable summer travel destination in the United States.

The most recent study, 2024′s Best & Worst Cities for Staycations, compared more than 180 cities across three key dimensions: recreation, food and entertainment, and rest and relaxation. It then evaluated those dimension using 42 key metrics, such as the number of parks and museums per capita, restaurant costs and nightlife options. Each metric was graded on a 100 point scale, with a score of 100 being the best. Atlanta stood out in several categories.

The city ranked seventh nationally for its number of parks per capita, offering ample green spaces for outdoor enthusiasts to explore. Take advantage of the numerous hiking and biking trails, such as the Atlanta Beltline, to immerse yourself in nature without leaving the city limits.

Food aficionados will find Atlanta to be a culinary haven, especially when it comes to satisfying their sweet tooth. The city boasts the highest number of ice cream and frozen yogurt shops per capita in the country. Indulge in a scoop (or two) from favorites like Morelli’s Gourmet Ice Cream or Butter & Cream.

After savoring a delicious dessert, check out Atlanta’s lively nightlife, which ranked 13th nationwide. From trendy bars to live music venues, the city offers a diverse range of entertainment options. Head to the iconic Tabernacle for an unforgettable concert experience or explore the eclectic bars and restaurants in the Little Five Points neighborhood.

Cassandra Happe, a WalletHub analyst, noted “a staycation can save you a lot of money while being just as memorable.” With its wealth of outdoor activities, nightlife and dessert options, Atlanta proves you don’t need to travel far for an unforgettable vacation experience.

Avery Newmark covers travel, health, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

