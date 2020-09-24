Athens AMC theater closes for good

The AMC Dine-In theater in Athens has closed for good, according to The Athens Banner-Herald.
The newspaper reported AMC no longer lists the Athens theater on its website. Its status has also changed from “temporarily closed” to “closed.”
Instead, the website directs customers to the nearest location, AMC Classic Bethlehem 12 in Bethlehem.
The AMC building was initially the location of Carmike 12 Cinemas, which, the newspaper reported, opened in 1999.
In 2000, Columbus-based Carmike Cinemas filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, and the condition of the Lexington Road location declined.
In August 2014, it closed for a remodel project and reopened in July 2015 as Carmike Ovation Cinema Grill 12. The next year, it was sold to AMC and renamed AMC Dine-In 12 in March 2017.
AMC Entertainment has struggled this year. In a regulatory filing June 3, the company said it was generating “effectively no revenue," CNN reported. At the time, it expected to have lost between $2.1 billion and $2.4 billion in the first quarter.