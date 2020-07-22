Another Georgia school system delays opening due to coronavirus

Another Georgia school system has delayed reopening because of the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
The Muscogee County School District in Columbus will reopen Aug. 17, one week later than scheduled, and conduct all classes virtually instead of allowing an in-person option for at least the first three-and-a-half weeks, according to the Ledger-Enquirer.
“We have continued to closely monitor the data related to the spread of COVID-19 in our community to include discussions with epidemiologists and infectious disease doctors from Emory University,” wrote Superintendent David Lewis In a Monday email to the board of education. “These specialists cited two specific benchmarks to help determine the re-opening of schools: the 7-day average rate of infections, the positivity rate of 10% or greater and hospital capacity. Unfortunately, Columbus has met all three indicators.”
On Monday, the Lowndes County School Board of Education in Valdosta voted on its 2020-2021 reopening plan, which will include options for virtual learning and in-person instruction this fall. The reopening plan will commence when schools reopen Aug. 7, with parents having the option to send students to their zoned school or opt for digital learning.
Earlier this month, and despite President Donald Trump’s sharp criticism, the head of the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said federal guidelines for reopening schools will not be revised.
Dr. Robert Redfield said the agency would issue “additional reference documents” for parents and schools to facilitate the reopening and deal with safety concerns in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. But he said there would be no changing of the overall guidance.
Redfield commented after Trump complained the reopening guidelines were “very tough and expensive” and the CDC was “asking schools to do very impractical things.” Speaking of CDC officials, he tweeted, “I will be meeting with them.!!!”
“It’s really important, it’s not a revision of the guidelines, it’s just to provide additional information to help schools be able to use the guidance that we put forward,” Redfield said.
The CDC’s guidance recommends students and teachers wear masks whenever feasible, spread out desks, stagger schedules, eat meals in classrooms instead of the cafeteria and add physical barriers between bathroom sinks.