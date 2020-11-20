Alabama man arrested in 1987 killing of 19-year-old woman

It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Smith is a resident of Tuscumbia, Alabama, said Rita Bravo, an executive assistant for Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross.

Hite Ross said Thursday that Smith was an associate of Tracey’s family and lived in the Rockford area at the time of her death. She did not elaborate on their relationship, except for saying “they were not strangers.”

"This murder investigation was never cold, as some may have called it, but there were leads that needed to be followed up on by law enforcement, and they did that," Hite Ross told the Rockford Register Star. "They were relentless in following up on these leads."

The details of the case against Smith have not yet been released to the public, but his grand jury indictment alleges that he kidnapped and robbed Tracey and shot and stabbed her.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea, adding that the Tracey family can now get closure 33 years after their loved one’s killing as the case moves through the court.