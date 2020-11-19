Georgia man, infant son found dead in car outside a Waffle House

According to the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Gage McKinzie, 26, and 10-month-old Sawyer Gage McKinzie are believed to have succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning. The man’s girlfriend was also found in the car and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, while McKinzie and his son were pronounced dead on the scene.

Police responded to the scene early on Nov. 14 after receiving reports of several people found unresponsive in a vehicle in the restaurant’s parking lot, on Ga. Highway 36 at I-75.