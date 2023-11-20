AJC seeking memories and photos of Rosalynn Carter

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By
29 minutes ago
Rosalynn Carter, the former first lady and humanitarian who helped change mental health care in Georgia and the nation, died Sunday at her Plains home. She was 96.

”Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,” her husband of 77 years President Jimmy Carter said in a statement. “She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is collecting memories, tributes, and remembrances of Rosalynn Carter. Please also share your photographs.

We would also love to hear about your memories of Mrs. Carter. Call 404-526-2527 to leave a message. Your tributes may be shared on the AJC’s Politically Georgia radio show and podcast.

