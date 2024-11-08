When the 2025 Grammy nominations were announced today, 100-year-old Jimmy Carter was among them.

Carter’s nomination for best audio book, narration, and storytelling recording for his spoken-word album, “Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration” was the former president’s 10th nod from the Recording Academy. The album has 10 tracks with recordings from President Carter’s final Sunday school lessons delivered at Maranatha Baptist Church in his hometown of Plains.

Throughout the album, which was released just one month before Carter’s 100th birthday, he speaks about the importance of love, kindness, forgiveness and reconciliation. Music is paired with his inspirational words. Track titles include “Prayer on Purpose,” “Finding Faith” and “Nation of Peace.” The last track is “Amazing Grace,” as sung by LeAnn Rimes.