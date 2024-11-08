When the 2025 Grammy nominations were announced today, 100-year-old Jimmy Carter was among them.
Carter’s nomination for best audio book, narration, and storytelling recording for his spoken-word album, “Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration” was the former president’s 10th nod from the Recording Academy. The album has 10 tracks with recordings from President Carter’s final Sunday school lessons delivered at Maranatha Baptist Church in his hometown of Plains.
Throughout the album, which was released just one month before Carter’s 100th birthday, he speaks about the importance of love, kindness, forgiveness and reconciliation. Music is paired with his inspirational words. Track titles include “Prayer on Purpose,” “Finding Faith” and “Nation of Peace.” The last track is “Amazing Grace,” as sung by LeAnn Rimes.
“Jimmy Carter’s legacy of kindness and dedication to humanity will endure, reminding us all of the impact one person’s love can have on the world,” said LeAnn Rimes in a press release.
If Carter wins at the 67th annual Grammy Awards ceremony hosted live at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 2, it will be his fourth win. It would also make him the oldest ever Grammy winner, a record currently held by blues pianist Pinetop Perkins, who won at 97.
Carter’s earlier wins came at the 61st annual awards in 2019 for his album “Faith — A Journey for All,” at the 58th for “A Full Life: Reflections at Ninety” and at the 49th for “Our Endangered Values: America’s Moral Crisis.”
Carter is up against some tough competition in the category this year, including Barbra Streisand, George Clinton, Dolly Parton and the producer of an album about the Beatles.
The winner will be decided in the final voting rounds, which take place Dec. 12 to Jan. 3. The Recording Academy’s voting members are composed of music creators, including artists, producers, songwriters and engineers.
The 67th annual awards will be broadcast live on CBS. They will also stream live and on demand on Paramount+. To see a list of the nominations in all 94 categories, see the announcement here on Grammy.com.
