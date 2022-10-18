2023′s top 10 Georgia colleges and universities, according to WalletHub

When the scores were tallied, Georgia Institute of Technology’s 76.4 earned it the No. 9 ranking nationwide and the No. 1 ranking for the state.

1st – graduation rate

1st – post-attendance median salary

2nd – admission rate

5th – gender and racial diversity

10th – on-campus crime

14th – student-faculty ratio

27th – net cost

Emory University came in No. 37 nationwide and No. 2 in the state, with a score of 71.89.

1st – admission rate

1st – gender and racial diversity

2nd – graduation rate

2nd – post-attendance median salary

2nd – student-faculty ratio

11th – on-campus crime

32nd – net cost

The University of Georgia just missed making the top 50 nationwide, finishing No. 53. Its score of 69.39 put it No. 3 in the state.

3rd – graduation rate

3rd – post-attendance median salary

4th – admission rate

15th – net cost

18th – gender and racial diversity

21st – student-faculty ratio

25th – on-campus crime

Rounding out the state’s top 10 colleges and universities were

4. Mercer University, with a score of 59.49

5. Wesleyan College, with a score of 58.51

6. Oglethorpe University, with a score of 57.83

7. Covenant College, with a score of 56.76

8. Spelman College, with a score of 56.51

9. LaGrange College, with a score of 54.78

10. Georgia College & State University, with a score of 54.78

You can check out all 913 colleges and universities on the WalletHub site.