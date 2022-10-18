ajc logo
2023′s top 10 Georgia colleges and universities, according to WalletHub

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago
Two schools rank in top 50 nationwide

Every parent of a college-bound teen knows there are many factors — besides grades — that go in to picking a university.

“You’ll also need the financial resources to attend,” financial website WalletHub wrote in announcing its 2023 Best College & University Rankings report. “On average, tuition and room and board at a four-year college costs around $23,000 - $52,000 per year. It varies depending on the school’s public or private status and whether it’s in-state. For those prices, students want to know they are getting a good deal.”

To determine the best higher-education institutions in the United States, WalletHub compared 913 colleges and universities across seven key dimensions: student selectivity, cost & financing, faculty resources, campus safety, campus experience, educational outcomes, and career outcomes.

It then evaluated those dimensions using 30 relevant metrics, each of which was graded on a 100 point scale, with a score of 100 being the best school for undergraduate students during and after attendance.

Source: WalletHub

When the scores were tallied, Georgia Institute of Technology’s 76.4 earned it the No. 9 ranking nationwide and the No. 1 ranking for the state.

  • 1st – graduation rate
  • 1st – post-attendance median salary
  • 2nd – admission rate
  • 5th – gender and racial diversity
  • 10th – on-campus crime
  • 14th – student-faculty ratio
  • 27th – net cost

Emory University came in No. 37 nationwide and No. 2 in the state, with a score of 71.89.

  • 1st – admission rate
  • 1st – gender and racial diversity
  • 2nd – graduation rate
  • 2nd – post-attendance median salary
  • 2nd – student-faculty ratio
  • 11th – on-campus crime
  • 32nd – net cost

The University of Georgia just missed making the top 50 nationwide, finishing No. 53. Its score of 69.39 put it No. 3 in the state.

  • 3rd – graduation rate
  • 3rd – post-attendance median salary
  • 4th – admission rate
  • 15th – net cost
  • 18th – gender and racial diversity
  • 21st – student-faculty ratio
  • 25th – on-campus crime
Rounding out the state’s top 10 colleges and universities were

4. Mercer University, with a score of 59.49

5. Wesleyan College, with a score of 58.51

6. Oglethorpe University, with a score of 57.83

7. Covenant College, with a score of 56.76

8. Spelman College, with a score of 56.51

9. LaGrange College, with a score of 54.78

10. Georgia College & State University, with a score of 54.78

You can check out all 913 colleges and universities on the WalletHub site.

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

