ajc logo
X

How did Georgia schools fare in U.S. News & World Report rankings?

Students attend a college fair in Atlanta. U.S. News & World Report released its annual college rankings, which many schools use to recruit prospective students.

Combined ShapeCaption
Students attend a college fair in Atlanta. U.S. News & World Report released its annual college rankings, which many schools use to recruit prospective students.

Education
23 minutes ago

U.S. News & World Report on Monday released its annual rankings of the nation’s top colleges and universities in various academic categories.

Many colleges that traditionally rank high on the list did so again this year, including some in Georgia. The 2022-2023 rankings are watched closely by college presidents and administrators to use as a recruiting tool for top students and potential donors.

Here are five things to know about how some Georgia schools fared in their rankings:

  • Three Georgia schools ranked in the top 50 among national universities. Emory University was tied for 22nd, Georgia Tech tied for 44th and the University of Georgia was tied for 49th. Those three schools also ranked among the top 25 business programs. Princeton University, again, led the list as the nation’s top school.
  • Several Georgia schools ranked first in various categories. Spelman College ranked as the top historically Black college and university. Georgia Tech had the top-ranked aerospace and industrial engineering programs. Berry College ranked first in two southern regional categories, “Best Value” and “Best Undergraduate Teaching.” Agnes Scott College topped the “First-Year Experience” category. The University of Georgia tied for first with the University of Wisconsin in the undergraduate business insurance program.
  • Georgia Tech ranked in the top five in 10 engineering doctorate programs.
  • About 17% of Emory’s students were international, ranking tenth on the list in that category.
  • Two Georgia schools ranked among the top 10 most innovative national universities. Georgia State ranked second and Georgia Tech ranked eighth. Agnes Scott ranked first in that category among liberal arts schools.

Editors' Picks
Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris, right, is congratulated by Matt Olson after hitting a three-run home run off Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Diego Castillo during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Credit: Stephen Brashear

Kenley Jansen blows save to lose wild game versus Mariners 8h ago
FILE - Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Anthony Varvaro delivers in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on June 15, 2014, in Atlanta. Varvaro, a former MLB pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the New York City area, was killed in a car accident Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)

Credit: Todd Kirkland

Former Braves pitcher dies in auto accident on way to NYC 9/11 event
10h ago
Governor Brian Kemp greets UGA juniors Susannah Hicks, left, and Drew Fiscus as Kemp visits the UGA College Republicans at Herty Field before the Georgia football team hosted Samford, Saturday, September 10, 2022, in Athens. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia football is part of political playbook this fall
15h ago
FILE - Drivers wait to get fuel at a gas station in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon, March 15, 2022. Lebanon's central bank lifted its remaining subsidies on fuel on Monday, Sept 12, 2022, gas station owners said, ending a year-long process of scaling back on the expensive program. Fuel subsidies once cost the cash-strapped country some $3 billion annually. Lebanon is in the throes of a crippling economic crisis that has plunged three-quarters of its population into poverty and decimated the value of the Lebanese pound against the dollar by around 90 percent. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein, File)

Credit: Bilal Hussein

Lebanon: Central Bank lifts all expensive fuel subsidies
1h ago
FILE - Drivers wait to get fuel at a gas station in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon, March 15, 2022. Lebanon's central bank lifted its remaining subsidies on fuel on Monday, Sept 12, 2022, gas station owners said, ending a year-long process of scaling back on the expensive program. Fuel subsidies once cost the cash-strapped country some $3 billion annually. Lebanon is in the throes of a crippling economic crisis that has plunged three-quarters of its population into poverty and decimated the value of the Lebanese pound against the dollar by around 90 percent. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein, File)

Credit: Bilal Hussein

Lebanon: Central Bank lifts all expensive fuel subsidies
1h ago
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, left, gestures during the post-Cabinet press conference with Covid-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall, at Parliament, in Wellington, New Zealand, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Ardern said Monday that her government will not be pursuing any moves toward changing New Zealand to a republic following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. (Mark Mitchell/New Zealand Herald via AP)

Credit: Mark Mitchell

New Zealand PM says no republic plan following queen's death
1h ago
The Latest
City Schools of Decatur is hosting two community input sessions as it begins its search for a permanent superintendent. VANESSA McCRAY/AJC FILE PHOTO

Credit: Vanessa McCray

Decatur seeks community input on school superintendent search
Georgia Board of Regents wants more state funding next year
Sonny Perdue formally installed as University System of Georgia leader
Featured
People gather at flowers and messages to tribute Queen Elizabeth II, in front of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Live updates: Biden accepts invitation for queen's funeral
16h ago
AJC remembers 9/11: Special presentation in Sunday ePaper edition
23h ago
Where to watch, listen, stream Saints at Falcons
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top