How did Georgia schools fare in U.S. News & World Report rankings?

U.S. News & World Report on Monday released its annual rankings of the nation’s top colleges and universities in various academic categories.
Many colleges that traditionally rank high on the list did so again this year, including some in Georgia. The 2022-2023 rankings are watched closely by college presidents and administrators to use as a recruiting tool for top students and potential donors.
Here are five things to know about how some Georgia schools fared in their rankings:
- Three Georgia schools ranked in the top 50 among national universities. Emory University was tied for 22nd, Georgia Tech tied for 44th and the University of Georgia was tied for 49th. Those three schools also ranked among the top 25 business programs. Princeton University, again, led the list as the nation’s top school.
- Several Georgia schools ranked first in various categories. Spelman College ranked as the top historically Black college and university. Georgia Tech had the top-ranked aerospace and industrial engineering programs. Berry College ranked first in two southern regional categories, “Best Value” and “Best Undergraduate Teaching.” Agnes Scott College topped the “First-Year Experience” category. The University of Georgia tied for first with the University of Wisconsin in the undergraduate business insurance program.
- Georgia Tech ranked in the top five in 10 engineering doctorate programs.
- About 17% of Emory’s students were international, ranking tenth on the list in that category.
- Two Georgia schools ranked among the top 10 most innovative national universities. Georgia State ranked second and Georgia Tech ranked eighth. Agnes Scott ranked first in that category among liberal arts schools.
