17-year-old Albany teen charged with murder in street racing death

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

A southwest Georgia teen has been charged with murder after a July street racing death.

WALB-TV reports Albany police arrested 17-year-old Jabari Williams on Friday, charging him with with homicide by vehicle in the first degree, reckless driving and racing. Records show Williams is no longer jailed in Dougherty County on Monday. It's unclear if he has a lawyer to speak for him.

Police say Williams and a 16-year-old driver were racing July 19 when one of the drivers lost control, eventually hitting a tree in a fiery crash. Jaden Robinson, 17, was killed.

ExploreFrom May: A new Georgia law aims to curb illegal street racing

The 16-year-old who was driving the vehicle in which Robinson was a passenger was arrested last week and released to his parents.

