Georgia man who appeared in ‘90 Day Fiancé’ spinoff charged with murder

Deputies arrived to find 54-year-old Marcos Ramirez dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

So far, police have not revealed a motive or the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Ramirez’s body was transported to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, reports said.

The next day, state law enforcement officials tracked down and arrested three suspects from Hazlehurst: Kegan B. Bennett, 39; Denver L. Wooten, 18; and Verlyttia Ivory, 32.

Each faces numerous felony charges, including murder, home invasion, armed robbery and cruelty to children in the 2nd Degree.

An arrest warrant had to be issued for Wooten, who fled the crime scene, reports said.

Three days later, however, he turned himself in.

Like the others involved, he faces counts of felony murder, home invasion, armed robbery, and cruelty to children, reports said.

The GBI Douglas Regional Office is continuing to investigate.

