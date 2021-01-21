Georgia man who appeared in ‘90 Day Fiancé’ spinoff charged with murder

A Georgia man who appeared in a spinoff of the popular reality show “90 Day Fiancé” has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a man in Hazlehurst earlier this month, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Douglas L. Wooten, 39, who in 2019 appeared in the third season of TLC’s “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days,” surrendered to authorities Jan. 7 and remains in the Jeff Davis County Jail, reports said.
» MORE: UFC fighter charged with attempted murder in Florida stabbings
Wooten was not one of the main personalities on the show, but did appear alongside one of its stars, Angela Deem. He was introduced as “DJ Doug,” an event coordinator at a wedding venue in Deem’s hometown, reports said.
The fatal shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Jan. 4 at 21 Mark Hall Drive, where someone called the Jeff Davis County Sheriff to report a man down.
Deputies arrived to find 54-year-old Marcos Ramirez dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
So far, police have not revealed a motive or the circumstances that led to the shooting.
Ramirez’s body was transported to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, reports said.
» ELSEWHERE: Florida police baffled after 70 pounds of cocaine washes ashore
The next day, state law enforcement officials tracked down and arrested three suspects from Hazlehurst: Kegan B. Bennett, 39; Denver L. Wooten, 18; and Verlyttia Ivory, 32.
Each faces numerous felony charges, including murder, home invasion, armed robbery and cruelty to children in the 2nd Degree.
An arrest warrant had to be issued for Wooten, who fled the crime scene, reports said.
Three days later, however, he turned himself in.
Like the others involved, he faces counts of felony murder, home invasion, armed robbery, and cruelty to children, reports said.
The GBI Douglas Regional Office is continuing to investigate.
The spinoff show that premiered in August 2017 follows foreign couples who have 90 days to marry each other after applying for K-1 visas to become U.S. citizens.