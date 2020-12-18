Florida police baffled after 70 pounds of cocaine washes ashore

One by one, more packages continued to make landfall after authorities arrived on the scene.

Later, a large tattered burlap sack was found to have also come ashore.

Inside were about two dozen of the bricks, each vacuum sealed in plastic wrap that featured the penguin character “Skipper” from the cartoon movie “Madagascar,” according to photographs taken at the scene by the Palm Beach Police Department.

The drugs have a street value of about $850,000, said police spokesperson Michael Ogrodnick, adding that the cocaine will be destroyed in accordance with federal guidelines after it’s tested in a lab.

“... We responded immediately to safely collect this suspected cocaine and prevent it from being distributed into our community,” he said.

Other voices in the community recalled a similar incident in April 2019 when a couple walking on the beach after dinner came across a brick of cocaine, its plastic wrap shimmering in the moonlight. They, too, called police.

Six years earlier, in May 2013, a West Palm Beach woman walking with friends on the beach found a package wrapped in tape. Police later confirmed it was a kilo of cocaine.