Georgia man tried to suffocate woman in California hotel, cops say

A 50-year-old Covington man was arrested in northern California after being accused of trying to suffocate a woman, authorities said.
Just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, officers with the Sonora Police Department responded to an assault call at a hotel, police said in a Facebook post. Sonora is located about 140 miles northeast of San Francisco.
Police arrested Jeffrey Keith Howard after learning he attempted to kill a woman “with whom he is associated,” the post said. Police did not say how the two know each other.
During an argument, Howard is accused of trying to suffocate the woman by wrapping a plastic bag over her face. He tried again by holding her down with a pillow over her head, police said. Howard is also accused of punching the woman in the mouth during the incident.
He was booked into the Tuolumne County, Calif., jail on an attempted murder charge. He remains in custody on a $500,000 bond, the Sonora Union Democrat reported.
