Georgia man gets 25 years in prison for molestation, producing child porn

A northwest Georgia man will serve 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to molesting two minors and producing child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia.
Daniel Strickland, 46, of Chatsworth, molested and took sexually explicit photos of two girls, U.S. Attorney BJay Pak said in a news release Monday. One of the victims reported him to the Murray County Sheriff’s Office in February 2019, Pak said.
The FBI and the sheriff’s office further investigated and found that Strickland produced sexually explicit photos of the victim who came forward, as well as another minor in 2015. Strickland molested and photographed the girls when they were asleep, or appeared to be, Pak said. He added that both girls were about 13 years old when the incidents took place.
“Thankfully, one of his victims came forward and reported him to law enforcement,” Pak said. "Her courage prevented Strickland from traumatizing other children.”
Strickland pleaded guilty to two counts of child molestation in July 2019 and two counts of producing child pornography in June of this year, authorities said. After he is released from prison, he will be on supervised release for the rest of his life and will be required to register as a sex offender.