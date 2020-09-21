Georgia man gets 25 years in prison for molestation, producing child porn

Daniel Strickland, 46, of Chatsworth, molested and took sexually explicit photos of two girls, U.S. Attorney BJay Pak said in a news release Monday. One of the victims reported him to the Murray County Sheriff’s Office in February 2019, Pak said.

The FBI and the sheriff’s office further investigated and found that Strickland produced sexually explicit photos of the victim who came forward, as well as another minor in 2015. Strickland molested and photographed the girls when they were asleep, or appeared to be, Pak said. He added that both girls were about 13 years old when the incidents took place.