Georgia man gets 20-year sentence for weeklong robbery spree

And the day before that, Franklin attempted to hold up a Wells Fargo in Newnan by flashing a pistol in his waistband and handing the teller a note instructing her to open the safe, authorities said.

Federal prosecutors said Franklin’s crime spree began a week before his arrest when he robbed a Wells Fargo in Columbus while wearing a fluorescent construction worker vest. Before stealing cash from multiple teller stations, he reportedly pointed a gun at the manager and threatened to “blast” several of the bank’s employees.

On Thanksgiving three days later, he robbed a Dollar General in Savannah while wearing the same construction vest, authorities said. In that case, he forced an employee to open the safe and helped himself to more than $6,000.

“In the course of a week, Lawrence Franklin charted a path of violence and mayhem from one end of Georgia to the other,” said Kurt Erskine, acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia. “Thankfully, quick and collaborative action on the state and federal levels led to the defendant’s capture and has brought him to justice.”

Franklin will be required to serve five years of supervised release after completing his prison sentence, prosecutors said.