Georgia man fleeing state troopers killed in fiery crash

“The extraction attempt was unsuccessful as the vehicle became fully engulfed,” Young said, adding Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a Facebook post, the Georgia Department of Public Safety said there was no contact between the trooper’s patrol car and Martin’s truck prior to the fatal crash. The 35-year-old had lived nearby, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones told the Macon Telegraph.

Saturday morning’s crash came less than a week after a man fleeing state troopers for a suspected seat belt violation broadsided a car stopped at a DeKalb County intersection, killing a 60-year-old man. The driver who fled police faces several charges in the deadly wreck, including felony murder and first-degree vehicular homicide, authorities said.