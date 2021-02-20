Georgia man faces 20 child sex charges after arrest in Duluth

According to the Villa Rica Police Department, officers were notified on Feb. 3 about a possible child molestation incident involving a girl under six years old. Harris was arrested the next day and charged with child molestation and first-degree cruelty to children, police said.

More than a week later, a detective in Villa Rica was investigating electronics that belonged to Harris. He got a search warrant and found “numerous videos of child pornography,” police said. By that time, Harris had bonded out of jail on his initial charges. On Saturday, Villa Rica police took out 20 arrest warrants against Harris for sexual exploitation of children.