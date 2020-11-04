Georgia man drove nearly 1,000 miles to secure his vote

Explore Georgia Tech student takes road trip to Pennsylvania to vote

“I believe the Democratic ticket has my best interests at heart. But this election isn’t about Democrats and Republicans. This election to me is about the future of this country,” he said.

During the long drive, he listened to some podcasts, “yacht rock” on SiriusXM radio, drank a lot of coffee and made phone calls to some of his more long-winded friends, he told The Boston Globe.

“There’s nothing easy about 15 hours,” he said. “I know a lot of kids who wouldn’t be able to handle the seat time that I put in.”

He was not the only Georgian to make a valiant trek to secure their vote.

Georgia Tech student Hannah Tindall had to drive through five states and more than 800 miles to vote Tuesday. Her absentee ballot was damaged before she could send it off, so she opted to vote in person on Election Day instead.