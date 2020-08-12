Georgia man captured, wanted in more than 30 car break-ins in Fulton, DeKalb

Marcus James Smith, 44, of Claxton, was arrested Saturday and accused of more than 30 crimes, Atlanta police spokesman Anthony Grant said. Another man, Jarvis Smith, was also arrested by APD in connection with the string of crimes.

Marcus Smith was wanted for burglary and entering cars in Atlanta’s Zone 6 as well as in DeKalb, Grant said. He attributed the safe arrest and capture of both men to the investigation and surveillance conducted by APD’s Zone 6 Crime Suppression Unit.