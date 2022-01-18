Georgia faith leaders demand answers on voting rights from Manchin and Sinema

Of the eight religious leaders who signed the letter, seven were from Georgia, including: Bishop Reginald T. Jackson, presiding prelate of the Sixth Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church; the Rev. Jamal H. Bryant, senior pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest; and the Rev. Cynthia Hale, senior pastor of Ray of Hope Christian Church in Decatur.

Many of those who signed were in the forefront of a boycott last year against giant retailer Home Depot over passage of the state’s new stringent election law that among, other things, shortens early voting before runoff elections, curbs the use of ballot drop boxes and gives the GOP-controlled Legislature new powers over local election offices.

“I don’t think the White House has handled this well and I don’t think that Congress has handled this well,” said Jackson in a phone interview. “Voting ought to be made easy and convenient for legal voters to vote.”

He warned democracy could be at risk.

“I’m no sure the country fully understands what’s at stake,” he added.