Georgia election official ‘swatted’ as hoaxes multiply

Sterling joins U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and several state senators as targets of swatting calls over the past two weeks. Jones and House Speaker Jon Burns both pledged to seek new legislation in response to the attacks when the General Assembly convenes later this month.

The swatting call came hours after Sterling took to X to condemn bomb threats made at the state Capitol building and other capitols around the nation Thursday. The Associated Press reported at least nine states were targeted by hoax threats. In Atlanta, an emailed threat to a Capitol employee resulted in a short evacuation while the building was searched.

“Do not jump to conclusions as to who is responsible,” Sterling wrote. “There will be chaos agents sowing discord for 2024. They want to increase tensions. Don’t let them.”

State and federal law enforcement are investigating the calls, but officials have not said whether they believe the hoax calls are connected.

Sterling, a Republican, emerged as a public face of Georgia’s electoral system in the wake of Georgia’s 2020 presidential election, publically refuting conspiracy theories and allegations of election fraud. In a press conference weeks after the election, Sterling memorably called out then-President Donald Trump and his allies for spreading misinformation and called on leaders to condemn the barrage of threats coming to state election workers.

“This has to stop. We need you to step up,” he said at the time.

Staff writer Greg Bluestein contributed to this report.