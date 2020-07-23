Georgia DOE will help more than 12 million students with distance learning

“As a nation and as an educational community, we are truly in this together as we respond to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Georgia State School Superintendent Richard Woods said in a statement. “This partnership allows us to come together with other states to leverage buying power and deliver connectivity solutions for our students.”

Access to a reliable 4G LTE Internet connection can help build a more equitable educational system long-term, since a lack of Internet access can impact students’ ability to attend classes virtually. Thousands of students in each of the 10 states will begin the upcoming school year from home, while the country awaits more progress in the fight against COVID-19.