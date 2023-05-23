Georgia Department of Natural Resources chief stepping down

Williams informed the DNR board of his decision during its monthly meeting in downtown Atlanta and said he was leaving to lead the Jekyll Island Authority (JIA), a state entity that manages the island. Around the same time he announced his departure from the DNR, The Brunswick News reported that the JIA’s board voted unanimously to install Williams as its new executive director.

Williams had served as DNR Commissioner since 2010, when he was tabbed to become the department’s sixth chief by then-Gov. Sonny Perdue.