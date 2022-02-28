Hamburger icon
Georgia-based troops could be deployed to Europe for six months

Soldiers assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, deploy to Germany from Hunter Army Airfield in Georgia on Sunday amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. U.S. Army photo by Capt. John D. Howard Jr.

Credit: U.S. Army photo by Capt. John D. Howard Jr.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago
3,800 soldiers from Fort Stewart heading to Germany amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

The 3,800 Georgia-based soldiers who are traveling to Germany amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine could remain deployed for up to six months, according U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock.

The troops, who are primarily coming from the Fort Stewart-based 3rd Infantry Division’s 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, returned seven months ago from a nine-month deployment to South Korea, the Georgia senator added.

Warnock spoke with Maj. Gen. Charles Costanza, commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division, this week about the mission in Europe.

“Senator Warnock and Major General Constanza discussed the unprecedented nature of this deployment, given it is the first time in recent history that an armored brigade combat team has deployed rapidly in support of a contingency operation,” Warnock’s office said in a news release. “Major General Constanza shared how difficult this type of deployment is, including how different it is from known schedules that units have maintained over the last 20 years.”

On Monday, the Pentagon release a photo and video of the Fort Stewart troops traveling to Germany.

“Our purpose is to assure our NATO allies and deter further aggression,” said Col. Pete Moon, the brigade’s commander. “I look forward to all the great things our soldiers will be doing in Europe.”

Featured
