Georgia-based troops deploying amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

“The members of the 165th Airlift Wing are proven multi-domain capable airmen prepared to perform a diverse number of roles,” said Col. Robert Noren, the unit’s commander.

Russia has fired missiles at military bases and airfields around Kharkiv and Kyiv and sent its troops into Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters at the White House Thursday, President Joe Biden underscored that U.S. troops “will not be engaged in the conflict with Russia in Ukraine. Our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine but to defend our NATO allies and reassure those allies in the east.”

“As I made crystal clear,” he added, “the United States will defend every inch of NATO territory with the full force of American power. And the good news is: NATO is more united and more determined than ever.”