Georgia animal park decides not to charge man who slapped zebra, bans him instead

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office previously asked for help finding the man, whose Snapchat account is named “Yungmal_15,” AJC.com previously reported. Screenshots of the video show the man’s face, but the sheriff’s office did not release his name since he is not being charged.

While it has not been confirmed by authorities, the Snapchat account name matches the social media accounts of Atlanta rapper Yung Mal. The Snapchat account is private, but the video, which contains an expletive, has been posted elsewhere on social media.