Georgia animal park decides not to charge man who slapped zebra, bans him instead

A Middle Georgia animal park has decided not to press charges against a man who slapped a zebra in the face and posted video of it to Snapchat last month, authorities said.
In lieu of criminal charges, the Pine Mountain Wild Animal Safari banned the man from its property.
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office previously asked for help finding the man, whose Snapchat account is named “Yungmal_15,” AJC.com previously reported. Screenshots of the video show the man’s face, but the sheriff’s office did not release his name since he is not being charged.
While it has not been confirmed by authorities, the Snapchat account name matches the social media accounts of Atlanta rapper Yung Mal. The Snapchat account is private, but the video, which contains an expletive, has been posted elsewhere on social media.
On June 26, the rapper retweeted a post that linked to the video, which had more than 1.8 million views on Twitter at the time. That post is no longer on his account, so it’s unclear if he deleted the retweet or if the initial post was deleted. Since then, the rapper has not referenced or commented on the incident.
The sheriff’s office has closed its investigation.
