Georgia, Alabama reach deal to end years-long ‘water wars’ dispute

Alabama’s lawsuit centered around a 2016 “Master Water Control Manual” adopted by the Army Corps for managing water supplies in the basin. That plan gave Georgia permission to store more water in Lake Lanier to meet the needs of the rapidly growing Atlanta area.

But Alabama sued in 2017, claiming the plan allows Georgia to use more than its fair share of water, putting users downstream in Alabama at risk in times of drought.

Under the agreement announced Tuesday, the Army Corps would begin operating its dams and reservoirs to maintain new minimum water-flow levels at two locations: Columbus and Columbia, Alabama, located 90 miles south just across the border on the Chattahoochee River. The proposal also calls on the Corps to maintain a minimum elevation at Lake Seminole in southwest Georgia, about 20 miles from Bainbridge, to ensure adequate water supplies.

The agreement appears likely to settle another of the long-running water disputes between the two states, which have battled in court over various issues since 1990.

Kemp’s office said the plan must still go through an environmental review and a public comment period.

It also still needs a stamp of approval from the Army Corps. If the Corps adopts the plan and after a one-year review period is complete, Alabama has agreed to dismiss the case. If the agency rejects the proposal, Alabama’s lawsuit would resume.

Kemp cheered the resolution and said it would provide long-awaited certainty to water users in metro Atlanta and rural, southwest Georgia.

“This agreement is a win-win for our states, with neither side sacrificing what is important to them,” Kemp said in a release.

Gov. Kay Ivey of Alabama echoed Kemp’s sentiments and expressed relief that the dispute might finally reach a conclusion.

“Alabama and Georgia have a lot in common. But we have spent a lot of time — and a lot of money on attorney fees — fighting in court over water,” Ivey said.

Katherine Zitsch — senior water policy advisor for the Atlanta Regional Commission, which is also a party to the case — also praised the deal.

“We look forward to participating in the Corps’ public comment and environmental review process and are eager to find new opportunities to collaborate outside of the courtroom,” Zitsch said.

For years, Georgia had also been embroiled in litigation with its neighbors to the south in Florida over the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint basin.

In 2021, the U.S. Supreme Court delivered the most significant ruling to date in the saga when it ruled against Florida, which had argued water use from the Chattahoochee and Flint rivers by Georgia residents during a 2012 drought killed its iconic oyster industry in the Apalachicola Bay.

-This is a breaking news story. Return to AJC.com for updates.