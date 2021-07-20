Georgia 5-year-old dies after contracting COVID amid coronavirus surge

Caption “In a way, I know that you're still here, but I miss you so damn much!” Wes Gibson wrote on Facebook, highlighting that his son Wyatt enjoyed waving at strangers at the store “because he knew that it absolutely made their day.” “I have lost my best friend.” (Courtesy of Gibson family) Credit: Court Credit: Court

Wyatt was a healthy boy with no underlying health conditions before he got sick, Summey said. The family initially thought he had food poisoning, his maternal grandmother, Andrea Mitchell, said in a statement released through Summey on Tuesday.

“A day, two. No appetite, a little vomiting, a bit lethargic,” Mitchell wrote. “He’d barely had more than the sniffle or two as prior illnesses go. Then the white tongue. Alarmed, he was hustled off to the local hospital. Then the next day to TC Thompson Children’s Hospital in Chattanooga, TN.”

Wyatt, Mitchell said, was diagnosed with strep and staph infections and COVID.

“We’d been so careful this whole time for it to find us now?” Mitchell said. “He was fighting for his very life. His mother, up for four days, never leaving between cajoling him to keep moving and fighting and begging him to stay.

“His father, the backbone of the family, coughing from COVID now himself, stood beside in silent worry, beyond believing what he was seeing. Then it ended. On July 16, 2021 at 12:05 p.m., Wyatt died. A massive stroke struck the soul of his brain.”

Wyatt died at the hospital in Chattanooga. Of the more than 10,100 people in Tennessee who have been killed by COVID-19, five were under the age of 11, state Health Department data shows.

In August of last year, a 1-year-old Cobb County boy had become the youngest in Georgia to die from coronavirus. Two 7-year-old children have also died from COVID-19 in Georgia, including a Savannah boy and a Clayton County girl.

Adults should get vaccinated to protect not only themselves but children who are too young for vaccinations, said Dr. Jane Wilkov, a pediatrician at DeKalb Pediatric Center, which has vaccinated thousands of people.

Meanwhile, Georgians are rallying around Wyatt’s family. A GoFundMe campaign Summey started has already raised more than $27,000 to help cover medical bills, funeral costs and other needs. Summey is gratified by the support.

“It just shows you how much empathy people have,” said Summey, a social worker from Resaca who introduced Wyatt’s parents. “You see the good in people.”

Wyatt’s father is a lieutenant who serves as a supervisor in the uniform patrol division of the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office, where he has worked for about 13 years, said Sheriff Scott Chitwood.

“Every heart is broken within our department with the tragic loss of this precious child,” Chitwood said.

Wyatt’s mother posted a video of Wyatt on Facebook this week, showing him in strumming his guitar and singing.

“I still feel you holding my hand. I know you’re here with us,” Alexis Gibson wrote. “God’s got you building all kinds of things already.”