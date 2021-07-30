Genealogist’s work examines lives of free people of color before 1820

This is the sixth edition of his work, “Free African Americans of North Carolina, Virginia and South Carolina, from the Colonial Period to About 1820,″ first published in 1992.

In it, he follows various families. He says, “Most of the families were the descendants of white servant women who had children by slaves.” In later records, many of the descendants are no longer designated as people of color. Thus, descendants now classified as white would not necessarily be looking at the sources he used.