GDOT plans 4th night of I-285 lane closures for work on fire-damaged bridge

Lane closures will be removed on the Ashford Dunwoody Road bridge over I-285, three days after it was damaged by an intense truck fire.

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Multiple westbound lanes will be closed on I-285 for the fourth night in a row as maintenance crews continue to work on a bridge damaged by a truck fire earlier this week, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The Perimeter lanes will be shut down at the Ashford Dunwoody Road bridge from 10 p.m. Thursday until 4 a.m. Friday, GDOT spokeswoman Natalie Dale said. Crews will be working to reinforce the protective platforms for the bridge utilities.

The bridge, which was damaged Monday after a crash caused a tractor-trailer to catch fire underneath it, is now considered safe and will be fully reopened to traffic, GDOT announced. The lane closures installed on Ashford Dunwoody Road after the crash were removed late Thursday afternoon, Dale said.

Though the bridge has been deemed safe, Dale said another project is needed within the next three months to strengthen the impacted steel beams “out of an abundance of caution.”

Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries in the aftermath of Monday’s crash, which blocked one of the busiest highways in the metro area just before the afternoon rush. Traffic was shut down for hours in both directions after the incident at about 3 p.m.

After I-285 West was fully reopened early Tuesday morning, each successive night has seen lane closures for additional inspections and repairs at the scene of the crash.

Dunwoody police said the initial investigation indicated that a driver tried to dart around a vehicle in front of them, causing a four-car pileup that resulted in the truck fire. On Wednesday, police said the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. As of Thursday, no charges had been announced.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

