GDOT plans 4th night of I-285 lane closures for work on fire-damaged bridge

The Perimeter lanes will be shut down at the Ashford Dunwoody Road bridge from 10 p.m. Thursday until 4 a.m. Friday, GDOT spokeswoman Natalie Dale said. Crews will be working to reinforce the protective platforms for the bridge utilities.

The bridge, which was damaged Monday after a crash caused a tractor-trailer to catch fire underneath it, is now considered safe and will be fully reopened to traffic, GDOT announced. The lane closures installed on Ashford Dunwoody Road after the crash were removed late Thursday afternoon, Dale said.