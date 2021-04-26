GBI: Police fire on vehicle that hit, injured Clarkston officer

According to the police department, the officer fired once at Gadson’s vehicle before he drove off. They were able to use traffic cameras to take down the vehicle’s tag number, and it was later spotted in the driveway of a Stone Mountain home by DeKalb County police.

“Detectives from our agency were able to obtain arrest warrants for the suspect, as well as search warrants for the residence and vehicle,” Clarkston police said in a statement. “DeKalb County Police SWAT executed the warrants at the location in Stone Mountain and the subject surrendered without further incident.”

Gadson was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault on an officer related to the officer-involved shooting. He is also facing two counts of criminal damage to property after Clarkston police found two vehicles with multiple bullet holes in the parking lot of the Clarkston Station Apartments.

They believe Gadson shot the vehicles before officers arrived Sunday morning.

“We recovered several pistol caliber shell casings at the location,” the police department said. “There is no indication that a rifle was used in this crime.”

The incident remains under investigation by the GBI. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally.