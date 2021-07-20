GBI: Man fatally shot after driving off in deputy’s patrol car during arrest

During the fracas, the man climbed into a Grady County patrol car and started pulling off, at which point deputies began shooting at him. They tried again to arrest the man, but he continued to resist, the GBI said.

“The man then began to drive forward out of the yard, when at this point, additional deputies fired their weapons at him,” the GBI said. “He was able to drive away and a short chase ensued before it ended.”

The GBI did not specify how the chase ended but said paramedics at the scene pronounced the man dead. His name was not released.

The man’s body was taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

It’s the 54th shooting involving a law enforcement officer the GBI has been asked to investigate this year. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally.