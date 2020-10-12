X

UPDATE: 1 suspect injured, 1 in custody after Coweta deputy-involved shooting

The GBI confirmed Monday it is investigating a shooting involving a Coweta County sheriff’s deputy.

By Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

One suspect was taken to a hospital and another was taken into custody after a shooting Sunday night involving a Coweta County sheriff’s deputy, authorities said.

The shooting happened along I-85 near the Bullsboro Drive exit, according to Coweta County Chief Deputy Jimmy Yarbrough. The deputy was not injured, he said.

The GBI confirmed it is investigating and is expected to release more information Monday morning, spokeswoman Nelly Miles told AJC.com.

The incident is the 78th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate this year. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally.

We are working to learn more on the latest shooting.

