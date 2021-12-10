GBI investigating after Forsyth County inmate dies in holding cell

Melissa Ponce, 28, of Tucker, died Nov. 20, about three hours after she was arrested on suspicion of DUI, Forsyth sheriff’s office spokeswoman Stacie Miller said in a news release. Ponce was found unresponsive in a holding cell about 6:30 a.m., Miller said.

Deputies served her breakfast about 30 minutes earlier, according to the release, and saw no signs that Ponce required medical attention. Three jail nurses and deputies performed life-saving measures, including giving Ponce a dose of Narcan and using a defibrillator while they waited for EMS to arrive, Miller said. Narcan is a prescription medicine used to treat a suspected opioid overdose.