GBI: Henry County police fire on woman during suspicious person search

The shooting happened at a business along Bellamy Place in Stockbridge. Henry County police responded to the area about 6:45 p.m. after a business owner saw “two suspicious persons” on a remotely monitored video security system, according to the GBI.

As they approached on foot, they saw a woman close a rear door of a vehicle, climb into the driver’s seat and begin driving up a driveway at 30 Bellamy Place, a spokeswoman for the state agency said.