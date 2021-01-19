GBI: Henry County police fire on woman during suspicious person search

The GBI was asked to investigate Saturday after at least one Henry County officer fired on a woman who was trying to drive away from police.
The shooting happened at a business along Bellamy Place in Stockbridge. Henry County police responded to the area about 6:45 p.m. after a business owner saw “two suspicious persons” on a remotely monitored video security system, according to the GBI.
As they approached on foot, they saw a woman close a rear door of a vehicle, climb into the driver’s seat and begin driving up a driveway at 30 Bellamy Place, a spokeswoman for the state agency said.
“The officers were moving down the driveway as the driver was attempting to leave,” Natalie Ammons said in a news release. “As the vehicle approached the officers, at least one officer fired at the driver.”
The woman was not injured by the gunfire and continued driving for a short distance until she came upon several parked police cars, Ammons said. Police do not believe she was one of the suspicious persons the business owner saw on the security system.
Those two people were never located, according to the GBI.
It is the third officer-involved shooting the state agency has been asked to investigate this year. There were 96 in 2020.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally.
