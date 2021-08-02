ajc logo
GBI: Armed man shot by SWAT team attempting to arrest him in Clayton

As the SWAT team members were trying to make contact with the man, he appeared with a gun.
As the SWAT team members were trying to make contact with the man, he appeared with a gun.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

When a man who police were trying to serve with an arrest warrant appeared near his home with a gun Sunday afternoon, a SWAT team officer shot him, requiring him to be taken to a hospital, officials said.

No officers were injured during the incident, which happened about 4:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Comfort Trail in South Fulton, according to GBI spokeswoman Natalie Ammons.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office had assembled a SWAT team at the home to arrest 31-year-old Marcus Brown on an outstanding warrant, Ammons said. It is not clear what accusations were made in the warrant.

South Fulton police officers blocked nearby streets and established a perimeter as the Clayton SWAT officers tried to contact Brown, Ammons said.

As the SWAT team tried to speak with him, Brown appeared at the back of the home with a handgun, Ammons said.

“Further preliminary information indicates that Brown was shot at least once by a SWAT team member,” Ammons said. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he is stable.

It’s the 57th shooting involving a law enforcement officer the GBI has been asked to investigate this year. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally.

