GBI: Armed man shot by SWAT team attempting to arrest him in Clayton

No officers were injured during the incident, which happened about 4:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Comfort Trail in South Fulton, according to GBI spokeswoman Natalie Ammons.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office had assembled a SWAT team at the home to arrest 31-year-old Marcus Brown on an outstanding warrant, Ammons said. It is not clear what accusations were made in the warrant.