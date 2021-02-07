GBI: 19-year-old shot by state trooper after firing weapon at deputy

The deputy and trooper then told Jenkins to show them his hands, but he refused, according to Chandler. The agents then noticed that Jenkins had a gun, the GBI said.

Jenkins fired a gunshot at the deputy, and the trooper fired at Jenkins. After he was struck, he was taken to Piedmont Regional Hospital in Athens, where he is stable. No officers were hurt during the incident.

The incident is the sixth shooting involving a law enforcement officer that the GBI has been asked to investigate this year.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally.