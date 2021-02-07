GBI: 19-year-old shot by state trooper after firing weapon at deputy

A 19-year-old was shot Saturday after he fired a gun at a middle Georgia deputy who was trying to bring him into custody following a police chase, according to the GBI.
Aaron Lamont Jenkins, of South Carolina, is charged with one count each of aggravated assault against a police officer and felony obstruction in connection with the incident, according to GBI Special Agent in Charge Mary Chandler.
Investigators said a Greene County deputy spotted a speeding car and tried to pull it over shortly before noon. However, the driver, who was later identified as Jenkins, did not stop.
A chase began and poured into nearby Morgan County, according to the GBI. At that point, a Georgia State Patrol trooper joined in the pursuit, and law enforcement followed Jenkins’ car down I-20.
“During the chase, Jenkins ran one Greene County deputy off the road and hit another Greene County deputy’s vehicle,” Chandler said. The GSP trooper used a PIT maneuver to disable Jenkins’ car, and the wrecked vehicle came to a stop, she said.
The deputy and trooper then told Jenkins to show them his hands, but he refused, according to Chandler. The agents then noticed that Jenkins had a gun, the GBI said.
Jenkins fired a gunshot at the deputy, and the trooper fired at Jenkins. After he was struck, he was taken to Piedmont Regional Hospital in Athens, where he is stable. No officers were hurt during the incident.
The incident is the sixth shooting involving a law enforcement officer that the GBI has been asked to investigate this year.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution also tracks officer-involved shootings that don’t involve the GBI, and those numbers sometimes differ from the GBI’s tally.