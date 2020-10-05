Gay men take over Proud Boys hashtag on Twitter

The hashtag, trending all weekend, was not populated by hate-filled messages and, because President Trump refused to condemn white supremacists during last Tuesday’s debate, calls to “stand by,” but rather with joyous photos and stories from gay men.

“What if gay guys took pictures of themselves making out with each other or doing very gay things, then tagged themselves with #ProudBoys,” George Takei tweeted with the hashtag “reclaiming my shine.” “I bet it would mess them up real bad.”