Gainesville mom gets life sentence in children’s ‘horrific’ stabbing deaths

A sheriff’s office investigator testified Friday that deputies found blood in “just about every room of the house,” Darragh confirmed. Gruesome photographs of the crime scene were also shown in court.

On Jaramillo-Hernandez’ dresser, police discovered a note outlining her plans to kill the children and herself, investigators testified. She later admitted to the fatal stabbings during an interview with police.

Based on the evidence, it appeared Jaramillo-Hernandez killed Mateo first before turning the knife on her daughter, authorities said, adding that defensive wounds were discovered on both children.

Jaramillo-Hernandez entered several guilty pleas in her children’s deaths, all of which were merged or were vacated except for two counts of malice murder, Darragh said Saturday, “in acknowledgement of each child’s death.”