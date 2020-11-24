Gainesville man seriously injured in crash with 2 tractor-trailers

A 46-year-old Gainesville man was seriously injured and flown from the scene after he was involved in a crash with two tractor-trailers in Dawsonville on Monday morning, authorities said.
According to Georgia State Patrol spokesman Lt. W. Mark Riley, 50-year-old Tony Thomason of Salisbury was driving a 2019 Peterbilt tractor-trailer east on Ga. 53 near Amicalola Forest Drive around 11 a.m. While traveling on a downhill curve, Thomason’s vehicle started overturning and struck a 2017 Peterbilt tractor-trailer driven by 48-year-old Brian Haynes of Rome, who was driving west on Ga. 53, according to authorities.
Thomason’s tractor-trailer, which overturned on its left side, also struck the front of a 2018 Toyota RAV4 that was traveling west, Riley said. The unidentified Gainesville man was driving the Toyota. No update on his condition was provided.
“At this time, there is no evidence of drugs or alcohol being a factor in the crash,” Riley confirmed.
