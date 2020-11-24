Gainesville man seriously injured in crash with 2 tractor-trailers

According to Georgia State Patrol spokesman Lt. W. Mark Riley, 50-year-old Tony Thomason of Salisbury was driving a 2019 Peterbilt tractor-trailer east on Ga. 53 near Amicalola Forest Drive around 11 a.m. While traveling on a downhill curve, Thomason’s vehicle started overturning and struck a 2017 Peterbilt tractor-trailer driven by 48-year-old Brian Haynes of Rome, who was driving west on Ga. 53, according to authorities.

Thomason’s tractor-trailer, which overturned on its left side, also struck the front of a 2018 Toyota RAV4 that was traveling west, Riley said. The unidentified Gainesville man was driving the Toyota. No update on his condition was provided.