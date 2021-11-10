ajc logo
X

Gainesville man in custody, accused of shooting woman with pellet rifle

The woman suffered serious injuries after being shot in the abdomen, authorities said.
Caption
The woman suffered serious injuries after being shot in the abdomen, authorities said.

News
By Breaking News staff
4 minutes ago

Deputies in Hall County have charged a man with aggravated battery after they say he shot a woman with a pellet rifle during a domestic dispute Tuesday night.

Tony Joseph Savage, 45, of Gainesville, was arrested early Wednesday, hours after authorities received a call about a 53-year-old woman who was at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, Hall County sheriff’s office spokesman Derreck Booth said in an emailed statement. The initial investigation determined that Savage shot the woman about 10 p.m. during a fight at a home in the 5000 block of North Forest Boulevard, Booth said.

The woman, whose name was not released, suffered serious injuries, according to the news release.

Deputies found Savage at his residence and took him into custody without incident, Booth said. He remains in the Hall County Jail without bond.

The case remains under investigation.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Breaking News staff
Editors' Picks
The Latest
UPDATE: Officials ID mother, daughter killed in Mableton house fire
29m ago
As more veterans suffer from disabilities, more nonprofits offering help
1h ago
‘He’s with us today,’ Richard Jewell’s widow says at Centennial Olympic Park dedication
2h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top