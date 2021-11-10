Gainesville man in custody, accused of shooting woman with pellet rifle

Deputies in Hall County have charged a man with aggravated battery after they say he shot a woman with a pellet rifle during a domestic dispute Tuesday night.
Tony Joseph Savage, 45, of Gainesville, was arrested early Wednesday, hours after authorities received a call about a 53-year-old woman who was at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, Hall County sheriff’s office spokesman Derreck Booth said in an emailed statement. The initial investigation determined that Savage shot the woman about 10 p.m. during a fight at a home in the 5000 block of North Forest Boulevard, Booth said.
The woman, whose name was not released, suffered serious injuries, according to the news release.
Deputies found Savage at his residence and took him into custody without incident, Booth said. He remains in the Hall County Jail without bond.
The case remains under investigation.
