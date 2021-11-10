Gainesville man in custody, accused of shooting woman with pellet rifle

Tony Joseph Savage, 45, of Gainesville, was arrested early Wednesday, hours after authorities received a call about a 53-year-old woman who was at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, Hall County sheriff’s office spokesman Derreck Booth said in an emailed statement. The initial investigation determined that Savage shot the woman about 10 p.m. during a fight at a home in the 5000 block of North Forest Boulevard, Booth said.

The woman, whose name was not released, suffered serious injuries, according to the news release.