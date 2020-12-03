Ga. jobless claims drop amid shaky economic recovery

Initial unemployment claims for the week ending Nov. 28 totaled 19,183, down 34% from the previous week, the state Labor Department said Thursday.

But the number has bounced up and down this fall. For the week ending Nov. 21, new jobless claims climbed 48%. Earlier in October and November, new claims had declined for five consecutive weeks. And while claims are much lower than in the spring, they remain much higher than before the pandemic.