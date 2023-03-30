Georgia Attorney General calls Catholic coverups of sexual abuse “horrific”

How to report abuse and sources for help:

Savannah: If you are a victim of abuse by clergy, an employee or a volunteer in the Diocese of Savannah, or if you know of anyone who has been a victim of such misconduct, please contact civil authorities and the Diocese Abuse Reporting Line at 1-888-357-5330.

Atlanta: If you know or suspect a case of sexual abuse, call the archdiocesan 24-hour Abuse Reporting Hotline at 1-888-437-0764. If allegation of abuse involves any member of the clergy, employee, or volunteer of the Archdiocese of Atlanta, you must contact the Office of the District Attorney and the Office of Child and Youth Protection in addition to DFCS within 24 hours, according to the website.

Other resources:

If you suspect a child is being abused, call DFCS at 1-855-GA-CHILD (1-855-422-4453). If you have an immediate emergency, call 911 or local law enforcement. Find additional information about the DFCS reporting process here: https://dfcs.georgia.gov/services/child-abuse-neglect.

SNAP (Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests) www.https://snapnet.org

Together We Heal at https://together-we-heal-org/

