Credible allegations of abuse in Catholic church detailed in Georgia report

Both the Atlanta archdiocese and the Savannah diocese cooperated with investigators.

The only time in which files could not be obtained was the two-year period of 2020 and 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic, when church facilities were not accessible, according to the PAC.

As cases of abuse come to light, the response from victims can be " overwhelming because they finally feel that their voices and their stories are being heard. Also gives those victims who have been sitting in silence the the strength and courage to come forward with their own.”

The PAC conducted the independent third-party review of records, files, documents, and reports related to suspected child abuse cases in the possession of the Archdiocese of Atlanta and the Diocese of Savannah.

As part of the agreement before publishing the report, the PAC provided a copy to the archdiocese and diocese of Savannah for review and comment, but the council had final authority over the contents of the report.

The 2019 probe was announced by Carr just months after the Archdiocese of Atlanta, released the names of 15 priests, seminarians, and those under direct authority of a religious order who were “credibly” accused of the abuse of minors.

The list was last updated Sept. 28 and has grown to contain about 30 names. The list goes back to the establishment of the archdiocese in 1956 and is still available on the archdiocesan website.

Some of those named have died, others were removed from ministry or dismissed from a religious order. Five are listed as having been convicted.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Savannah also has a list on its website that was last updated March 16xxxx, and contains the names of 18 people.

It includes Wayland Yoder Brown, who served in the Savannah diocese from 1977 to 1998, was later convicted and sentenced to a 20 years in South Carolina on multiple counts of criminal sexual assault with a minor and died in 2019, according to the diocese.

The sex abuse crisis has engulfed the Roman Catholic Church in the United States and globally for decades, setting off a firestorm among victims advocates people in the pews and causing an untold number of them to leave or consider leaving the church. Molestation by priests and others in the Church was the subject of a Boston Globe newspaper investigation in 2002 that found accused priests were often moved to other churches or placed on sick leave. The report told how those accused were rarely being held accountable.

Carr, who is Roman Catholic, said in 2019 that he heard from people in the pews about concerns over such allegations and saw “the level of anger and frustration and distrust.”

Nationally and internationally, the scandals in various archdioceses and dioceses have tested the Church.

“The credibility of the bishops who teach on matters of morality is lessened and severely damaged by their inaction when they’ve had information about clergy who are abusers and they didn’t do anything to keep that from happening again and again,” said Sandra Yocum, a university professor of faith and culture at the University of Dayton. “Its impact is going to be long-term.”

Speaking to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution earlier this week, Yocum said she recognizes that it’s the state’s duty to investigate such allegations because there could be crimes committed.

Such probes means that there is going to be accountability that goes beyond the confines of the Church, she said.

“The U.S. Catholic Church will need to cooperate with state investigations for the foreseeable future,” Yocum said.

The criminal prosecution of child sexual abuse would fall under the jurisdiction of Georgia’s independently elected district attorneys, according to the attorney general’s office.

In 2021, Pope Francis ordered that lay persons in positions of responsibility in the Church and found guilty of sexual abuse of minors or vulnerable adults can be punished by the Church as well as by civil authorities.

Other states’ archdiocese also have released reports about suspected abuse. It’s unknown how many have resulted in prosecutions, but experts and victim advocates say it hasn’t been enough, given the believed scope of the problem.,

The denomination has nearly 62 million Catholics in the nation, according to the U.S. Religion Census, which is conducted every 10 years by the Association of Statisticians of American Religious Bodies.

Georgia is among several probes of abuse cases in the Roman Catholic Church launched by government agencies in recent years.

Georgia Catholics by the numbers:

Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Atlanta

92 parishes

9 missions

1.2 million Catholics

Roman Catholic Diocese of Savannah

57 parishes

21 missions

80,000 Catholics

Nationally:

There are nearly 62 million Catholics in the U.S., much of the growth has been in the South.

*Source: 2022 Official Catholic Directory, Roman Catholic Diocese of Savannah, U.S. Religion Census, which is conducted every 10 years by the Association of Statisticians of American Religious Bodies

How to report abuse:

Savannah: If you are a victim of abuse by clergy, an employee or a volunteer in the Diocese of Savannah, or if you know of anyone who has been a victim of such misconduct, please contact civil authorities and the Diocese Abuse Reporting Line at 1-888-357-5330.

Atlanta: If you know or suspect a case of sexual abuse, call the archdiocesan 24-hour Abuse Reporting Hotline at 1-888-437-0764. If allegation of abuse involves any member of the clergy, employee, or volunteer of the Archdiocese of Atlanta, you must contact the Office of the District Attorney and the Office of Child and Youth Protection in addition to DFCS within 24 hours, according to the website.

Other resources:

SNAP (Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests) www.https://snapnet.org

Together We Heal at https://together-we-heal-org/