Funeral arrangements set for Cherokee firefighter and wife killed in Cobb home

Justin was a firefighter with Cherokee Fire and Emergency Services for more than six years, Chief Tim Prather said last week. Prather described Hicks as a highly motivated, energetic individual who had recently completed his paramedic training.

“Justin has touched and impacted many lives, and he will be dearly missed,” Prather said. “Our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss of a member of our family and his lovely wife.”

According to Delk, the shooting took place sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. On Saturday, 22-year-old Matthew Lanz of Acworth was identified as the suspect.

Caption Matthew Lanz is charged with felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, home invasion and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the killing of Justin and Amber Hicks. Credit: SSPD Credit: SSPD

When Lanz was connected to the Cobb double homicide, he was already in the Fulton County Jail facing multiple charges related to a string of break-ins, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Sandy Springs spokesman Sgt. Sal Ortega said multiple homeowners reported burglaries before residents of a home on Cameron Glen Drive discovered an intruder inside. Once officers arrived, a struggle between Lanz and the officer ensued, he said. Lanz stabbed the Sandy Springs officer multiple times and another responding officer shot Lanz, Ortega said.

In connection with the deaths of Justin and Amber, Lanz is facing two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, home invasion and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Cobb police said.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 2 Action News that Lanz lived directly around the corner from the home where Justin and Amber were killed. Lanz’s home on Delphinium Boulevard shares a backyard fence with the couple’s home.

Police have not said if the couple knew Lanz. A motive has not been provided.

Justin is survived by his parents, son, three siblings and three grandparents. Amber is survived by her father, son, three uncles, two aunts and grandmother.