BreakingNews
BREAKING: Saturday voting upheld in Georgia U.S. Senate runoff
ajc logo
X

Fulton sheriff offers Thanksgiving dinner with a side of community building

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

Last month, Fulton County sheriff’s deputies swarmed a discount mall on Old National Highway and confiscated all manner of counterfeit designer goods, the largest seizure of its kind in the agency’s history.

On Monday afternoon, deputies returned to the discount mall on a different kind of mission. Sheriff Pat Labat hoped to distribute anywhere between 400 and 600 turkeys to families in need of help this Thanksgiving.

“To rebuild trust in that community, specifically we wanted to go right to that parking lot and show the community we are there for good,” Labat said.

The birds were donated by sheriff’s office staff and other community partners, including Kroger and a few local bail bonding companies. Monday’s giveaway was one of two the agency participated in this season, following a Thanksgiving meal giveaway Nov. 12 at Welcome All Park in partnership with the city of South Fulton. That event served between 800 and 1,000 families, the sheriff estimated.

The efforts were intended to address the immediate need of food insecurity in Fulton County, but Labat said they have the added benefit of aiding in the sheriff’s office mission. Crime fighting and community building often go hand in hand, he said.

“We want to close the gap of this new generation where people don’t feel they trust law enforcement, so what better time to do it?” he said. “It’s the giving season. We want to make sure we are doing our part.”

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Accountant for Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced, as couple awaits fate1h ago

Credit: AP

Even if Georgia Tech loses to UGA, Jackets still have path to bowl
2h ago

South Georgia mother charged with murder in toddler’s death
28m ago

Credit: Chris Seward

Bradley’s Buzz: Does Tech already have the Key to its future?
8h ago

Credit: Chris Seward

Bradley’s Buzz: Does Tech already have the Key to its future?
8h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

BREAKING: Atlanta City Council votes to pay $1 million to Rayshard Brooks’ widow
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Doctors struggled to care for some patients under Georgia abortion law
12h ago
SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Cool conditions continue ahead of Thanksgiving Day
When you’re researching your ancestors, look at their neighbors
Featured

Credit: David Zalubowski

Gay bar shooting suspect faces murder, hate crime charges
1h ago
When is early voting for Georgia’s US Senate runoff?
9 of the most dazzling holiday light displays in Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top