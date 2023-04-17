Fulton County ups library security

Library personnel have seen “all kinds” of trouble, he said: car break-ins, theft of library materials, people with mental health issues.

“If it can happen anywhere else, it can happen in a library,” Yates said. Most issues are property crimes, but some are people “being difficult,” he said. The county has a responsibility to keep libraries safe for all patrons, especially children, Yates said.

The county has a contract with Allied Security Services of Atlanta for armed and unarmed guards at county-owned facilities.

The initial contract in 2020 was for $2.3 million, and was renewed in 2021 for $4.5 million — plus $1 million or more added during each year by amendment, according to the commission agenda item.

Security costs have gone up dramatically over the last three years, Yates said. Part of that was due to a change in guard companies: Allied costs more than the previous vendor, but provides better service, he said.

The latest amendment brings the current annual contract to $6.1 million, according to the agenda item.

Yates wouldn’t discuss specific deployments, but said the increase will provide “probably half of the libraries with guard service” during business hours. Security guards have been stationed at libraries before and moved around as needed, he said. And some have had a guard presence for a long time.

“If you go to the central library, for instance, there’s multiple guards there,” Yates said. That’s a multi-story building in downtown Atlanta, but other library branches such as Mechanicsville are very small and can easily be monitored by one person, he said.