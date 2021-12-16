ajc logo
Friends grieving woman killed in apparent murder-suicide near DeKalb park

Police determined the man shot the woman and then turned the gun on himself.
Police determined the man shot the woman and then turned the gun on himself.

An investigation continues after police said a man fatally shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself near a DeKalb County park. Meanwhile, the slain woman’s family is still trying to reconcile with the incident that ended her life.

According to police, 33-year-old Angelina Lai Yen Boey died when 34-year-old Dung Phi Nguyen shot her and then himself.

“It’s difficult to imagine a world without Angelina in it,” a family friend wrote on a GoFundMe page created by the slain woman’s sister on Tuesday. “She was a beautiful person, both inside and out.”

The couple were found dead near Henderson Park about 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 9, DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent confirmed. Both had visible gunshot wounds.

Police said the pair were married. It is not clear what led to the fatal shooting.

The GoFundMe created to cover the cost of Boey’s funeral had raised more than $21,400 on Thursday.

“Though her life was taken in a tragic instant, we want to remember the beautiful moments she shared with her family and friends, leaving a legacy of warmth and everlasting love,” the campaign organizer wrote.

