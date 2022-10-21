FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Dry, sunny afternoon expected after frosty morning

The intense cold snap that brought the metro Atlanta area’s first 30-degree temperatures of the season is expected to relinquish its grip on the area after a frosty Friday morning.
The day will start cold with temperatures again in the 30s, but Friday will thaw to near 70 degrees ahead of a warmer, dry weekend, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan.
“Still chilly this morning but not as cold as it’s been,” Monahan said. “You’ll still need to bundle up if you’ll be out and about this morning.”
Despite the warming trend heading into the weekend, no rain is expected.
“We have a deepening drought across North Georgia after what had been a pretty average summer” in terms of rainfall, Monahan said.
“Since the first day of September, it’s gotten really dry and we’re really not seeing any big changes to that over the next several days.”
After a high near 70 degrees Friday, temperatures will continue to climb into the mid-70s on Saturday and Sunday for a gorgeous, mostly sunny fall weekend. No chance of rain is expected until the middle of next week.
